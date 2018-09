Watching people get scared is hilarious, especially when it’s something like animals. And Kevin Hart is known for being scared of foreign or random animals.

Watch as Hart tries (not so well) to keep his fear in check while 14-year-old Robert Irwin (son of the famous Steve Irwin Crocodile Hunter) shows him some “interesting” animals on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Would you be able to stay calm?