Kevin Harts steps down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards

It’s only been a couple days since news broke of Kevin Hart hosting the 2019 Academy Awards, and he’s already stepped down from the gig!

Shortly after Hart was announced, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Eichner took to Twitter to rehash a few of Hart’s past offensive comments regarding the LGBTQ community. And while Hart has since apologized for his tweets, things escalated quickly causing the comedian to bow out gracefully.

What do you think about Hart’s decision to step down?

