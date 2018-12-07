Kevin Harts steps down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards

It’s only been a couple days since news broke of Kevin Hart hosting the 2019 Academy Awards, and he’s already stepped down from the gig!

Shortly after Hart was announced, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Eichner took to Twitter to rehash a few of Hart’s past offensive comments regarding the LGBTQ community. And while Hart has since apologized for his tweets, things escalated quickly causing the comedian to bow out gracefully.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

What do you think about Hart’s decision to step down?