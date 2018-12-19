What if Kevin McCallister had Google Assistant to help him?

Macaulay Culkin reprised his role of Kevin McCallister for a Google Assistant promo! In the commercial we revisit some of our favorite “Home Alone” moments, but reimagined using Google Assistant.

With everything getting a reboot these days, is it too much to ask for a full on “Home Alone” remake with all the original cast?

C’mon Culkin, Catherine O’Hara, John Heard and our favorite bumbling burgers Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern?! It’s be too good.

But then again, maybe something things are better left untouched.

Watch the promo for Google below:

