‘Key & Peele’ hilariously reminds us how many crazy excuses we will make to avoid helping someone move!

Let’s be honest, helping someone move is the worst! And then if it’s someone you’re dating, you literally can’t say no.

In a new sketch for Key & Peele, Keegan-Michael Key panics and can’t come up with enough excuses when his girlfriend casually mentions that she needs help moving. If you’ve ever had to help a significant other move … this probably feels familiar!

Watch the sketch below: