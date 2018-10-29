Kids react to meeting Michael Myers from “Halloween”

Kids react to meeting Michael Myers from “Halloween”

Posted by: KS95 October 29, 2018 13 Views

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating Halloween by introducing kids to the one and only, Michael Meyers.

Waiting behind a sign for “Free Halloween Photos” was the iconic Halloween serial killer. You know just like when kids meet Santa, or the Easter Bunny, or all the characters at Disneyland. SUUUUPER chill, and not scary at all.

While most of the kids had a normal reaction, one little girl actually gave him a hug. We’re not sure if that’s cute or terrifying, but we’re gonna keep telling ourselves the former. Kids 2 and 4 are probably our favorite reactions.

Watch the introductions below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules