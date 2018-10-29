Kids react to meeting Michael Myers from “Halloween”

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating Halloween by introducing kids to the one and only, Michael Meyers.

Waiting behind a sign for “Free Halloween Photos” was the iconic Halloween serial killer. You know just like when kids meet Santa, or the Easter Bunny, or all the characters at Disneyland. SUUUUPER chill, and not scary at all.

While most of the kids had a normal reaction, one little girl actually gave him a hug. We’re not sure if that’s cute or terrifying, but we’re gonna keep telling ourselves the former. Kids 2 and 4 are probably our favorite reactions.

Watch the introductions below:

