Kindergartners are learning a new “Lockdown” nursery rhyme

We all had nursery rhymes growing up. There was “Jack and Jill,” “Old MacDonald” … the usual. But now the students at a Somerville, Mass., school are learning a new “modern” nursery rhyme.

Hanging on the wall are the lyrics (sung to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”:

Lockdown, Lockdown, Lock the door Shut the lights off, Say no more Go behind the desk and hide Wait until it’s safe inside Lockdown, Lockdown it’s all done Now it’s time to have some fun!

And three images: a lock with a key in it, a hand turning off the lights, and a person holding a finger to his lips.

Georgy Cohen and her husband, Rick Healey noticed the new nursery rhyme when visiting a potential school for their 5-year-old daughter to attend in the fall. While they were initially shocked and saddened by the poster, they revealed later that they understand why it has to be there.

What do you think of the nursery rhyme?

“I can understand why it was put to that song, to help kids understand it without panicking,” he said. “It’s something a 5-year-old can wrap their brain around without having the full meaning behind it apparent to them.”