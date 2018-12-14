Did you know Lenny Kravitz wore the same outfit for 30 days?

Yeah … neither did we! But the Award-winning rocker made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his newest album, “Raise Vibration,” that he recorded in a small town in The Bahamas.

Somehow Kravitz mentioned that while being surrounded by nature, he was able to go for an entire month without changing clothes. Hmmm…

“I will be quite honest with you, I get into this thing because when you’re on tour and when you’re doing all this stuff you change clothes every night, you can’t wear the same suit you wore last night,” he said. “So, I get there and I’m like, ‘Screw it, I’m not changing clothes. I don’t want to change clothes.’ I wore the same jeans and jean shirt for 30 days. When it gets to the point where I can’t stand myself, I get out a hose and get my bottle of Dr. Bronner’s soap… and I wash ’em, wring them out, throw them on a rock, let ’em dry for an hour, put them back on, wear them for another 30 days.”

Watch the full video below:

