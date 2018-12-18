Did you know Lil’ Jon and the Kool-Aid Man collaborated on a Christmas rap?!
To be honest, we kinda love it! We’re not saying it’s a Christmas classic, but in a world where things are always changing and trending and not trending and on and on and on … we’re not hating on this too much.

C’mon the lyrics are pretty simple and even a few hours later … we’re still humming it. Listen to the song below, and try to tell us it’s not even a little bit catchy.

Is everything on my list, baby!

