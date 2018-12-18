Did you know Lil’ Jon and the Kool-Aid Man collaborated on a Christmas rap?!

To be honest, we kinda love it! We’re not saying it’s a Christmas classic, but in a world where things are always changing and trending and not trending and on and on and on … we’re not hating on this too much.
C’mon the lyrics are pretty simple and even a few hours later … we’re still humming it. Listen to the song below, and try to tell us it’s not even a little bit catchy.
All we really want, really want for Christmas!
All we really want, really want for Christmas!
All we really want, really want for Christmas!
Is everything on my list, baby!
Ohhhhhh yeah! @LilJon #Mic #Drop #AllIReallyWantForChristmas #KoolAidManLilJon pic.twitter.com/i4MoCZrU8m
— Kool-Aid (@koolaid) December 17, 2018