We’ve been impressed with Kodi Lee on this season of America’s Got Talent since day one! His first performance blew our minds, and we continue to be blown away by his incredible talent!

On last night’s episode, Kodi Lee performed a beautiful duet with Leona Lewis. The pair sang, “You Are The Reason” and holy smokes …

Crisco went as a far as saying, Lee might have outshined Lewis during the performance. What do you think?

Watch the performance below: