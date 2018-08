This week Kris Jenner joined James Corden in a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show! The premise is simple either answer the question or eat something terrible. And let’s just say she ate some pretty disgusting foods to avoid answering a few very direct questions.

But as a mother … choosing between your children is probably a very VERY difficult decision. “I’m not gonna turn on one of my girls. Those are my babies,” she said after downing a sardine smoothie.