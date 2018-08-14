Kristen Bell narrates the new IMAX documentary “Pandas”

Kristen Bell loves animals. She loves all things cute. All things cuddly. All things furry. Basically she loves animals, like we said. So it makes sense that Bell, a lover of all creatures, jumped at the opportunity to narrate the new IMAX documentary film, “Pandas”

The film explores the Chengdu Research Base ion Giant Panda Breeding in China where scientists are hard at work trying to release captive-born pandas back into the wild. The panda population was and is still in danger. Right now there only about 2,000 remaining pandas.

Watch a teaser for the film below:

