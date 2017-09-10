Kristen Bell rescues 82-year-old grandma from Hurricane Irma

Way to go, Kristen Bell! Not only did she save Josh Gad’s family from Hurricane Irma, but she also saved an 82-year-old grandma!
Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hGxQSJ1raj
— Jennifer Carpenter (@J2thecarpenter) September 9, 2017
So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!