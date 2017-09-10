Kristen Bell rescues 82-year-old grandma from Hurricane Irma

So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT