Our KS95 Live 95 bands: The Revivalists and Judah & the Lion!

KS95’s Live 95 Concert with The Revivalists and Judah & the Lion on Thursday, June 8th at Muse Event Center.

Only way in is to win, so be listening to 94.5 KS95 for your chance to win tickets!

The Revivalists are a 7-piece American rock band formed in New Orleans. Their song “Wish I Knew You” reached No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Songs chart.

Judah & the Lion

Judah & the Lion is an American alternative band from Nashville, Tennessee. Their latest release is Folk Hop ‘N Roll Deluxe.