KS95’s Bruno Mars Concert Photos! Posted by: Kayle Paul August 7, 2017 47 Views Congrats to KS95 listener, Jessica for winning front row tickets!! Check out the photos! Thanks to everyone for joining us at Eagle Street Grille for the KS95 Pre-Party! Front Row Bruno Mars Winner, Jessica, with her sister Sarah and Dez & Rudy at Eagle Street Grille! Jessica (Front Row Bruno Mars Winner) and Sarah at Bruno Mars concert! View from the Front Row! View from the Front Row! View from the Front Row! Dez & Rudy at Eagle Street Grille … KS95’s 24 Carrot Giveaway at KS95’s Bruno Mars Pre-Party! Dez & Rudy with a Bachelorette Party at KS95’s Bruno Mars Pre-Party at Eagle Street Grille! Dez & Bruno … KS95’s Bruno Mars Pre-Party at Eagle Street Grille! – KS95 Runner Up Winner of Bruno Mars tickets … Shannon from Lakeville! Thanks KS95 for the Bruno Mars tickets! 2017-08-07 Kayle Paul