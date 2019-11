Calling all families, friends, schools, churches, choirs and more! Come out and create KS95’s largest “Clouds Choir” for a Cause, powered by SPIRE Credit Union at the Mall of America Rotunda on Friday, December 13th from 6pm – 7pm!

No singing experience required! Register TODAY to receive your complimentary 2019 “Clouds Choir” t-shirt, exclusively designed by Grace, Zach’s youngest sister! (Quantity is limited, so register now!)

For more information and to register, CLICK HERE.