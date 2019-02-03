KS95’s Most Memorable “Big Game” Halftime Shows!

The Big Game is finally here! And while some of us will be watching because we truly care about the outcome, there are plenty of us that really only tune in for the the beloved halftime show! This year despite the drama, Maroon 5 will hit the stage to entertain the masses …

We wanted to gather up our favorite performances, and just soak it up one more time. Fingers crossed Maroon 5 will make that list, but until then … here are our current favorites in no particular order!

Lady Gaga‘s performance back in 2017 was unforgettable, and became fodder for sooo many memes and GIFs over the course of the next few weeks. You remember the jump, right?



Another celebrity that makes the list not necessarily because the performance was “amazing” but more or less because nobody could stop talking about it is Katy Perry! In 2016 viewers were amused and confused by the performance. The dancing sharks? The giant lion? The strange outfits? It was all just a bit strange, and while it was fun was it “legendary” … not really.



Michael Jackson was and will always be one of the greatest performers! His music, dance moves, music videos, and performances will ALWAYS be iconic! Seriously, the opening alone is enough to make you get on your feet and cheer! He was a titan of his time, and that’s why his performance at the 1993 halftime show makes the list.



You can’t talk about halftime performances without mentioning Queen Bey! Whether you love her or hate her … her record sales, and cult like following prove that she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. She’s not afraid to do whatever she wants because guess what? People will probably love it. Her performance in 2013 was a mega mix of all her hits new and old, and even sparked a lovely Destiny’s Child reunion!



Raise your hand if you don’t like Diana Ross … there should be zero hands raised because who doesn’t love Diana Ross?! Her music repertoire speaks for itself, and during her 1996 halftime performance she proved to everyone watching why she’s star! She even left the stadium via helicopter while the screen flashed the following, “a true Diva knows how to make a Grand Entrance AND an even GRANDER EXIT!”



One of the most controversial halftime shows of all times comes from none other than Janet Jackson. To this very day, there is still a bit of discussion surrounding what exactly happened that year. Who is at fault? Why was Justin Timberlake allowed to come back, but still no Janet? The 2004 halftime show will always have a huge question mark hanging over it’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction,” but that’s why it will forever be memorable.



Continuing the conversation … what people assumed would be a roaring success with Justin Timberlake in the drivers seat of the 2017 halftime show, and “The Big Game” in our own backyard actually lead to mixed reviews. Immediately following the performance people seemed “underwhelmed” to the say the least, and were NOT AT ALL impressed with JT’s choice of wardrobe.



And who can forget Prince back in 2007! Seriously … it’s Prince. Enough said.

