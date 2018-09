With all the hype surrounding the new film, “A Star Is Born” we’re not surprised that Lady Gaga released the track “Shallow” a week before the film’s premiere.

We’ve heard the hauntingly beautiful “ahhhhh ahhh ahhh ahh ahhhhhhhhh” from the trailer, but now we get the full 3 minutes and 36 seconds, which is even more beautiful to listen to!

Listen here: