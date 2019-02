Lady Gaga talks about her “chemistry” with Bradley Cooper on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rumors have been swirling about the chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and after that Oscar performance they grew even more!

But seriously … did you see those longing looks of love?!

It was only a matter of time before one of them were forced to address the rumors head on. And it just so happened to be Gaga during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

See what she had to say below: