Lea Michele gives sweet couple the “Best News Ever” on Ellen’s new show!

Posted by: KS95 October 19, 2018 109 Views

Gender reveal parties are all the rage these days! But can you imagine if one of your favorit celebrities helped give you the news?!

On Ellen’s new show “Best. News. Ever,” Lea Michele helped deliver the news to an excited couple! And not only did she help reveal the gender but she also gifted the couple with a “Babymoon” and $10,000!

Watch the video below:

