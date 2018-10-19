Lea Michele gives sweet couple the “Best News Ever” on Ellen’s new show!

Gender reveal parties are all the rage these days! But can you imagine if one of your favorit celebrities helped give you the news?!
On Ellen’s new show “Best. News. Ever,” Lea Michele helped deliver the news to an excited couple! And not only did she help reveal the gender but she also gifted the couple with a “Babymoon” and $10,000!
Watch the video below:
Here it is! @LeaMichele gives this sweet couple the surprise of their lives in the first episode of my new show, #BestNewsEver! pic.twitter.com/kSUU6F2qUs
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 19, 2018