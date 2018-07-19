Lego debuts Aquaman (Jason Momoa) model at San Diego Comic Con

You heard it here first! Wednesday at San Diego Comic Con, Lego debuted a new 150-pound model of none other than one of the newest DC heroes, Aquaman AKA Jason Momoa.

According to Lego, the Lego master builders spent around 190 hours creating the model, which is made from 30,450 INDIVIDUAL bricks. And here we are still struggling with the 100 brick box sets from a few years ago.