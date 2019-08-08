Lego reveals a new ‘Friends’ themed collectors set

Fans of both Legos and Friends rejoice because this week, Lego unveiled a new collectors item with a ‘Friends’ themed collection that takes place in their first neighborhood coffee shop, Central Perk!

In recent years, Lego has partnered with fans to create “Lego Ideas,” which is essentially a fan-driven think tank that allows Lego users to submit ideas for future ideas! Pretty cool, right?

Sounds like there were FINALLY enough Lego fans to get this “Friends” idea off the ground.

Check out the set below:

