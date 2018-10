Every once in a while the comedians on SNL are just too funny for their own good, and someone just breaks character mid-scene to laugh, and that’s exactly what happened this weekend.

In this dating show sketch, “So You’re Willing to Date a Magician?” Leslie Jones can’t help but crack up, and tries to hide her laugher behind a question card. It’s so good.

Watch the scene below, Jones breaks around 2:45!