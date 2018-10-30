Lesson Learned: Rami Malik WILL NOT do shoutouts!

It’s already so nerve wracking to ask a celebrity for a picture, especially when you encounter them outside of some sort of “meet and greet” situation. Stars they’re just like us, right?
Well … this fan quickly learned that asking Rami Malek (star of the upcoming film, “Bohemian Rhapsody”) for a video shoutout was probably the most awkward thing ever!
Just watch the AWKWARD moment below:
THIS IS PROBABLY THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME pic.twitter.com/qIesyA3eWQ
— xan 🌾 (@enemyfiIm) October 30, 2018