Lesson Learned: Rami Malik WILL NOT do shoutouts!

Posted by: KS95 October 30, 2018

It’s already so nerve wracking to ask a celebrity for a picture, especially when you encounter them outside of some sort of “meet and greet” situation. Stars they’re just like us, right?

Well … this fan quickly learned that asking Rami Malek (star of the upcoming film, “Bohemian Rhapsody”) for a video shoutout was probably the most awkward thing ever!

Just watch the AWKWARD moment below:

