Liam Hemsworth and Jimmy Fallon play a hilarious game of mistaken identity

In this hilarious sketch from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon and Liam Hemsworth meet while waiting for an elevator and just keep awkwardly mistaking each other for similar looking celebrities.

Of course, Fallon confuses Hemsworth for BOTH of his brothers, but it gets even better than that. And the awkwardness goes both ways, as Hemsworth struggles just as much with Fallon and even confuses Fallon for his biggest nighttime rival…

Watch the video below, and try not the laugh out loud!

