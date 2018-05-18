LIFE HACK: Replace your ex with your cat!

We’re sure you’ve been inundated with enough “royal wedding” talk, but this is wedding themed and hilarious!

Every time you break up with someone, it’s time to revisit the old photos and then delete them forever, but … what if they’re wedding photos? What if you were forced to look at that horrible ex, every time you saw pictures from a close friend, or a sibling’s wedding day?!

Well, when Chloe Forsberg broke up with her boyfriend after attending her sister’s wedding, her sister did the only thing she could do with all the useless photos … she replaced them with pictures of Chloe’s cat!