Lifetime releases trailer for upcoming film, ‘The College Admissions Scandal’
This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)

Posted by: KS95 September 6, 2019 9 Views

It was only a matter of time before some network, any network, created a film about the massive college admission scandal the plagued the news for months! But seriously, are we really surprised that Lifetime was the first to make it happen?! Not at all.

Earlier today (September 6) Lifetime released the first official trailer for the upcoming film, The College Admissions Scandal. Could they have picked a better title … probably, but at least it’s no secret what the film is about.

Watch the trailer below:

