Lifetime releases trailer for upcoming film, ‘The College Admissions Scandal’

It was only a matter of time before some network, any network, created a film about the massive college admission scandal the plagued the news for months! But seriously, are we really surprised that Lifetime was the first to make it happen?! Not at all.

Earlier today (September 6) Lifetime released the first official trailer for the upcoming film, The College Admissions Scandal. Could they have picked a better title … probably, but at least it’s no secret what the film is about.

Watch the trailer below:

