There is a MN non-profit whose goal is to make this the Best Christmas Ever for families who may otherwise not have anything for the holidays.

Best Christmas Ever was formed by a group of MN volunteers in 2011 and their mission is to “Serve a family that has come on hard times by no fault of their own.” Their first year they were able to help one family in need. They have doubled their total each year since and will be helping 51 families across the country this year.