Lin-Manuel Miranda ‘Hardest 10 Seconds of My Life’ (& soundtrack!!)

I’m trying to contain my excitement about Mary Poppins Returns because I don’t want to be let down like back when I finally saw Napoleon Dynamite. It’s my favorite Disney movie for sure and I must protect my expectations!

But seriously, it’s gonna be good, right?!

Sounds like it takes some serious coordination! I can’t wait to see that scene!

A couple songs from the movie soundtrack just released too! Full soundtrack out December 7th.

And if you still can’t get enough: click here for more Mary Poppins Returns and actor interviews.

Mary Poppins Returns opens on December 19th.