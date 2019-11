Whether or not you believe in climate change, this song written by an 8-year-old is pretty darn good.

Frankie Morland from Fleet, UK, wrote and performed the song, “World In Danger” with the help of his school choir.

The message is simple, and he just “wants us to look after the world.”

Listen to the song below:



If you liked the song, you can pre-order the single here before the worldwide release on Dec. 13 2019!