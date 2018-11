We should preface this article by saying the following rap/video has quite a few profanities, so if you’re not in a place to watch it or in general not a fan of that, maybe this video isn’t for you.

And that’s okay.

That being said, Adam Sandler wrote one of the most relatable raps of 2018 and it’s called, “Phone. Wallet. Keys.” We don’t want to spoil too much for you, so just watch the video below: