LISTEN: BTS member RM teams up with Lil Was X to remix his hit song, ‘Old Town Road’

If you haven’t heard the song, ‘Old Town Road’ from Lil Nas X, it’s probably because you’ve been living under a rock. Which is totally fine, but you should maybe come out from under there because life is happening all around you.

Either way … the song has been dominating the Billboard charts as one of this year’s big summer anthems, and with that means countless remixes. Now, the Atlanta-based rappers has teamed up with RM from BTS for a very special remix, titled “Seoul Town Road.” RM, known for his lyrical wordplay, provides a new verse singing about his “Homis” in the back (“Homi” being a Korean farming tool, similar to a hoe.)

Listen to the remix below:

