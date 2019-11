LISTEN: George Michael releases “new” previously unreleased song, ‘This Is How (We Want You to Get High)’

It’s been almost 3 years since George Michael passed away (on Christmas Day), and suddenly we have a new song!

“This Is How (We Want You to Get High)” is a previously unreleased song that will be feature in the upcoming rom-com Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians).

Take a listen below and let us know what you think! What’s your favorite George Michael tune?



BONUS: Who doesn’t want to hear “Last Christmas” occasionally?!