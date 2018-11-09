LISTEN: ‘The Greatest Showman’ releases a few “reimagined” tracks

The hit film, “The Greatest Showman” is being reimagined. New versions of songs from the movie have already started to trickle in, and many of them are “reimagined” by our favorite KS95 artists!

You remember when P!nk released, “A Million Dreams” with her daughter Willow, right? Well … now we’ve been treated to new singles from Panic! At The Disco, and Kelly Clarkson!

Listen to both below:

The Greatest Show – Panic! At The Disco



Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson



HONORABLE MENTION: This Is Me – Kesha (Not from the “Reimagined” album but still noteworthy)

