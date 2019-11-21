LISTEN: Kesha releases new song and video for “My Own Dance” (Strong Language)

Kesha is back with vengeance! Earlier this year she released, “Raising Hell” from her upcoming album, High Road. And today (November 21) she released the latest single from the album, “My Own Dance!”

The song feels like an anthem for all of Kesha’s pent-up anger and frustration throughout her career! It’s a big “eff you” to the people who made her do things she didn’t want to do. Kesha is making it clear that she’s not going to things for you because she’s here to do things for herself.

Watch and listen below, but warning there is some “explicit language”

