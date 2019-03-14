LISTEN: KS95’s Ultimate “PiDay” Playlist

You didn’t think we would go into #PiDay without putting together an amazing playlist of songs featuring pie! WARNING: The following songs are in no particular order, and were carefully curated by our KS95 DJs and team members.

So without further ado, we present our “KS95 Ultimate PiDay Playlist”

Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s Picks:

The Four Tops – I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)



Warrant – Cherry Pie



Don McLean – American Pie



Other picks from our team:

Johnny Cash – Pie in the Sky



Destiny’s Child – Apple Pie A La Mode



The Beatles – Honey Pie



Waitress the Musical – What Baking Can Do



Led Zeppelin – Custard Pie



Jennifer Lopez – Cherry Pie

