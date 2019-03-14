LISTEN: KS95’s Ultimate “PiDay” Playlist

LISTEN: KS95’s Ultimate “PiDay” Playlist

Posted by: KS95 March 14, 2019 19 Views

You didn’t think we would go into #PiDay without putting together an amazing playlist of songs featuring pie! WARNING: The following songs are in no particular order, and were carefully curated by our KS95 DJs and team members.

So without further ado, we present our “KS95 Ultimate PiDay Playlist”

Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s Picks:
The Four Tops – I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)

Warrant – Cherry Pie

Don McLean – American Pie

Other picks from our team:
Johnny Cash – Pie in the Sky

Destiny’s Child – Apple Pie A La Mode

The Beatles – Honey Pie

Waitress the Musical – What Baking Can Do

Led Zeppelin – Custard Pie

Jennifer Lopez – Cherry Pie

