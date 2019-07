Back in 1990, Whitney Houston released a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” as a Japan-only bonus track, but now the song has been given an upbeat, dance remix by Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo!

At first, we were shocked to see new music from Houston. We thought, “is this a joke?” But it’s not and after listening to the remix, we kind of like it. What do you think?

Listen to the song below: