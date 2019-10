LISTEN: Lizzo and Ariana Grande team up for “Good As Hell” remix

Lizzo’s hit song, “Good As Hell” is certainly not new. It was actually released way back in 2016, but over the course of the last year Lizzo has EXPLODED in popularity.

So why wouldn’t Lizzo (a super popular new rapper) and Ariana Grande (an insanely talented singer), who are both at the top of their game, team up to collaborate?!

Listen to the new remix below:



What do you think?