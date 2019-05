Clearly the best time to release new music is at the end of May. Not only did Katy Perry surprise everyone with a new single this week, Miley Cyrus released an entire album. Her new album titled, ‘She Is Coming’ hit streaming, YouTube, etc on May 30th!

Check out one of her singles, ‘Party Up The Street’ featuring Cyrus, Swae Lee, and Mike WiLL Made-It.