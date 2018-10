Yes. You read that correctly. New Kids on the Block just released a new single, and it’s called “80s Baby!”

The song is “throwback track” and features their MixTape tour partners Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany! What should also be noted is that said tour will be making a stop here in the Twin Cities at the Xcel Energy Center on June 11th!

Listen (and watch) below: