LISTEN: New Music from Freddie Mercury?!

Did Freddie Mercury really release new music? Yep. Well … sorta.

Universal Music dropped the video for a previously unreleased version of “Time Waits for No One” The recording sat in a vault since it was recorded in April of 1986. Producer Dave Clark asked Freddie to record the song with just piano to see how it would sound and it gave him goosebumps. The song ended up getting released but it was a dramatic, heavily produced 96 track version. He decided to dig through the vaults to find the simple version and finally got it in the spring of 2018.