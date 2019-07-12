Listen now – Ed Sheeran’s album No.6 Collaborations Project dropped
Singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for 'Yesterday' in London, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Posted by: Carissa July 12, 2019 15 Views

Ed’s album of collabs is out!! There are plenty of lesser known artists featured and posted here are a handful of names & voices you’ll recognize!

Eminem & 50 Cent!!

Something soft and unexpected featuring Skrillex…

I’ll take all the tropical and summery sounding songs! This time with Camila Cabello & Cardi B. ¡Muy caliente!

How about this adorable behind the scenes!

 

What’s your new fave Ed Sheeran song?

