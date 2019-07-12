Listen now – Ed Sheeran’s album No.6 Collaborations Project dropped

Ed’s album of collabs is out!! There are plenty of lesser known artists featured and posted here are a handful of names & voices you’ll recognize!

Eminem & 50 Cent!!



Something soft and unexpected featuring Skrillex…



I’ll take all the tropical and summery sounding songs! This time with Camila Cabello & Cardi B. ¡Muy caliente!



How about this adorable behind the scenes!

this is probably one of the most surreal things I’ve ever seen, Ed’s team sent me this from our session in Nashville when we were writing my verse for #SouthOfTheBorder, this is such an special moment for me, Congrats on more amazing music!!! , Love you dude @edsheeran ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DyPXpdmcGU — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 12, 2019

What’s your new fave Ed Sheeran song?

Carissa