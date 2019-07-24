LISTEN: Taylor Swift releases her new emotional song, ‘The Archer’
We are only a few weeks away from the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘Lover’ hitting stands on August 23rd! In the meantime, Swift has been teasing us with songs from the album.

First, we were treated to ‘ME!,’ then she dropped, ‘You Need To Calm Down,’ and late last night she released ‘The Archer’ a slower more emotional song. Fans were quick to notice that the new song will be track 5 on the album, which is typically devoted to something more vulnerable and emotional.

Listen to the song below and let us know what you think.

