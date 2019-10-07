LISTEN: The Best of … Moon’s Final Show on KS95!

You wanted it and so we made it happen! We’ve got the “best of” moments from Moon’s final show here at KS95! We know that we can never truly replace him, which is why he will be greatly missed.

Listen to all the shenanigans below…

Best of 1 of 4:

· Moon Day Oct 4th, Proclamation from Governor Walz. Ginny Morris surprises Moon on air.

· Moon interviews his son Trevor

· The Morning Show Roast of Moon featuring Crisco Dez and Ryan.

Best of 2 of 4:

· Moon Moments Vol 1, Icky Mouth Sounds

· Moon interviews his daughter Maggie Jane Ruth

· Dave Dahl joins Moon and Staci in studio and shares his feelings about their friendship.

· Moon Moments Vol 2, Off Air Shenanigans

· Moon interviews his daughter Alaina

· Moon and Staci Flashback to one of their first breaks on-air together. “Missing work because you feel ugly”

· Moon’s Last “Moonalogue” ever!

· The Final edition of Smarter than Staci with Moon. All of the questions were about Moon.

Best of 3 of 4:

· Moon Moments Vol 3

· Flashback, Moon and Staci interview Ellen Degeneres

· Moon Moments Vol 4

· Tribute song to Moon that Staci out together to honor their journey together.

· Moon Moments Vol 5, More Icky mouth sounds.

· Moon Moments Vol 6, Moon sings the hits.

· Crisco Dez and Ryan put together a parody song for Moon “Drops of Moon”

· Moon Moments Vol 7, Renaissance Man

Best of 4 of 4:

· Tribute to Moon, The Moon Montague

· Moon’s last goodbye!