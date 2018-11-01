LISTEN: The updated “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from ‘The Grinch’ soundtrack

Since Halloween is officially over, we can finally start talking about Christmas, and all our favorite things surrounding the holiday!

For those of us that love a good Christmas movie, the new version of “The Grinch” starring Benedict Cumberbatch hits theaters November 9th! The film also features the voice talents of Kenan Thompson, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, and Pharrell Williams. But to our delight not only did the film receive a bit of an update, the soundtrack also got a little modern boost including the film’s most notable song, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Listen to the new updated version featuring Tyler, The Creator!

