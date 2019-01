We know! We know! We know!

We said we were done talking about “A Star is Born” but that was before we knew this mashup of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again” existed. It comes from YouTuber AnDyWuMUSICLAND who premiered the video back in October around the release of the film.

Listen and prepare to be amazed:



Special shout out to our Facebook follower D.Schutz who passed this video along!