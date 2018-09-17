This little girl is READY for Halloween!

There aren’t that many days between us and the spooktacular holiday known to all as Halloween! Shops have started putting up their displays, people are starting to ruminate on what their costume might be this year, Starbucks started serving PSLs, and heck … Disney started celebrating “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” mid-August!

So Halloween is definitely upon us! And this little girl couldn’t be more ready! She fearlessly dances in front of Michael Myers himself while his theme song plays in the background as if to say, “come at me bro!”

It’s perfect!