Little Parker Curry nails Michelle Obama’s portrait look for Halloween!

A while back, Parker Curry was photographed completely enamored by Michelle Obama’s Smithsonian portrait. After the photo below went viral, Curry even got her own “dance party” with the former First Lady!

Fast-forward, and little Parker Curry had the perfect Halloween costume idea! When her mother asked her what she wanted to be this year, she immediately responded with, “Michelle Obama!” And we think she nailed it.

What do you think?

Happy #Halloween! Can you guess who I am? pic.twitter.com/LZA95MT9rl — Parker Curry (@_parkercurry) November 1, 2018

Even Michelle Obama had to comment!