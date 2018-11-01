Little Parker Curry nails Michelle Obama’s portrait look for Halloween!

Little Parker Curry nails Michelle Obama’s portrait look for Halloween!

Posted by: KS95 November 1, 2018 11 Views

A while back, Parker Curry was photographed completely enamored by Michelle Obama’s Smithsonian portrait. After the photo below went viral, Curry even got her own “dance party” with the former First Lady!

Fast-forward, and little Parker Curry had the perfect Halloween costume idea! When her mother asked her what she wanted to be this year, she immediately responded with, “Michelle Obama!” And we think she nailed it.

What do you think?

Even Michelle Obama had to comment!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules