A live-action Pokemon film?! “Detective Pikachu” releases an official trailer!

To say Pokemon made comeback in 2016 might be a small understatement. Pokemon did more than make a comeback, it dominated the globe for a couple years with the launch of the mobile game, “Pokemon Go.”

Now even though Pokemon Go’s popularity has fizzled a bit, if you walk around the U of M campus, or heavily populated areas and look closely on what the game calls “Community Days” you’ll see throngs of people staring at their phone, armed with external batteries, and stopping randomly for what they hope is a “shiny” Pokemon encounter!

The point being, Pokemon is still widely popular which explains why we’re now witnessing a live-action Pokemon film, “Detective Pikachu!” The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the title character, and Justice Smith as Tim Goodman. Together the two team up to search for Goodman’s missing father.

While “Detective Pikachu” is the first live-action film in the Pokemon universe, if the film is successful who knows how many more of these films we will see down the pipeline.

Watch the trailer for “Detective Pikachu” below:

