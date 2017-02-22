Could You Live In A Dancing Tower?

Dubai is known for its incredible architecture but even they have outdone themselves this time. An architect is designing an 80-story tower that shift and changes shape constantly. Each apartment rotates 360 degrees. Your Discovery Science made a video to demonstrate it. It’s 1,273-feet tall and called the Dynamic Tower. It will never look the same because each resident will have control over the position of their apartment and the speed at which it spins around a stationary core.

Residents would have to shell out up to $40 million. BUT, they would also receive free electricity from 79 wind turbines sandwiched between the building’s floors, and a special elevator would let them to park their vehicles outside their apartments. The plan is to have it built by 2020. Check it out!