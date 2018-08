It’s a bit of a sad day in Detroit as family, friends, and throngs of fans gather to celebrate the life and mourn the passing of The one and only Aretha Franklin. The ceremony is set to take place today at roughly 10am.

The guest list includes; Jesse Jackson, former President Bill Clinton, Al Sharpton, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, and more.

RIP Aretha Franklin